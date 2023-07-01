District awards project to stop coastal erosion in Playa Salguero

This design will have a useful life of approximately 20 years, however, with proper maintenance, the structures will extend their durability over time.

Safeguard the lives of the residents of Santa Martay preserve the marine ecosystemes priority in the government of Mayor Virna Johnson; for this reason, protected by the declaration of public calamity on the sector of Playa Salguero, unanimously approved last March, the project was awarded with which it will mitigate the erosive process that presents in this important tourism sector.

The project, which was held with the Salguero Beach Coastal Protection Temporary Unionincludes a large contribution of clean sand with materials with similar characteristics in terms of color and existing size at Playa Salguerowith what will manage to gain a beach width between 60 and 70 meters, recovering the waterfront, preventing the foundations of existing buildings from weakening and recovering tourism in the area.

Likewise, six rigid short spur-type rock structures will be built, which will be between 60 and 70 meters long, to stabilize the beach and prevent the contribution of sand from diminishing due to the erosive process.

This design will have a useful life of approximately 20 years.However, with proper maintenance, the structures will extend their durability over time.

The project comprises the Salguero Beach recovery between the mouth of the Gaira river and before reaching Punta Gloria, in a length of 1.3 kilometersincluding the emergency area where the buildings are located.

The term of execution of this important work is six months and will have the supervision of the Rc Construcciones SAS Group.

It should be noted that, since 2016, studies have been carried out in the city to find out the causes of erosion and provide a diagnosis of the problem that is presented. The first analyzes were carried out by Invemar and the University of Cantabriawhich yielded a technical concept about the erosive phenomenon and the environmental damage caused.

Based on the previous analysis, the District Mayor’s Office, through the development company and Urban and Sustainable Renewal (Edus), carried out in this year the studies and detailed designs phase 3 for the mitigation of the coastal erosion at Playa Salguero, who projected a mixed alternative as the ideal one to prevent the sea from continuing to gain ground.

The district administration worked quickly on the contractual processes required for the project, taking into account that for the current month there is established by the Ideam come to the city El Niño phenomenonwhich causes a decrease in river flows and therefore the contribution of sediments that will exacerbate erosive activity.

