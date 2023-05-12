Do a good job in the employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates to ensure that the party and the people are satisfied with the results

Our newspaper, Beijing, May 11, reported that the National TV and Telephone Conference on Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship among College Graduates was held in Beijing on May 11. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Ding Xuexiang pointed out that the Party Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to the employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates. General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important instructions, and Premier Li Qiang has made clear requirements. It is necessary to closely combine the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s education on the theme of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with the employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates, and earnestly transform the results of study and research into practical actions, do a good job in this important work, and ensure that the party is well-off and people’s satisfaction.

Ding Xuexiang emphasized that the employment priority policy must be fully implemented, and relevant policies and measures to stabilize employment must be implemented promptly, with emphasis on precision and practical results. Vigorously develop market-oriented employment channels, implement social insurance subsidies, employment subsidies, vocational training subsidies and other policies in a package, and stimulate the enthusiasm of enterprises to employ people. For graduates who are willing to start a business, implement the policy of entrepreneurship guarantee loans and interest discounts. Make full use of various policy positions, stabilize the recruitment scale of various public institutions at all levels, and ensure that the number of college graduates accepted by central enterprises and state-owned enterprises is not less than last year. Implement grassroots employment projects well, steadily expand the recruitment scale of the “Special Post Program”, “Three Branches and One Support”, and “Western Program”, and implement various preferential policies. Guide college graduates to work in urban and rural communities, and further improve the policy guarantee for urban and rural community employment in light of the actual situation. Provide in-depth and meticulous employment and entrepreneurship guidance services, guide students to establish a correct outlook on career choice and employment, and enhance their confidence in employment. To strengthen support for poverty-stricken families, low-income families, zero-employment families, and disabled graduate groups, all colleges and universities must implement a support responsibility system, and the government departments of graduates’ household registration, permanent residence, and student registration must cooperate. Regulate market recruitment order in accordance with the law, crack down on false recruitment and other illegal activities, and prevent and correct employment discrimination. Pay attention to alleviating structural contradictions in employment, and guide colleges and universities to adjust and optimize disciplines and majors.

Ding Xuexiang requested that all localities, departments, and colleges and universities should mobilize and deploy again, strengthen organizational leadership, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, strengthen policy guarantees, and do a good job of publicity and guidance to ensure the completion of the employment goals and tasks of college graduates this year.

State Councilor Chen Yiqin attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Responsible comrades of the central government, state organs and relevant departments of the military participated in the meeting at the main venue, and responsible comrades of the people’s governments of provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as responsible comrades of relevant departments and units attended the meeting at the sub-venue. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Education, the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government, the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government, and the main responsible comrades of Sichuan Yibin University, as well as representatives of outstanding graduates made speeches successively.