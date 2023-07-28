Do you have hybrid vehicles in Medellin? This information interests you

Owners of hybrid electric vehicles that circulate in Medellín have until September 19 to register on the platform of the Ministry of Mobility and obtain exemption from the toll and plate measure for one year. During this time in which the procedures are carried out, drivers will enjoy complete exemption, so they will not be penalized (even without pedagogical subpoenas) nor will they receive photodetections by beak and license plate.

“For two months the Medellín Mobility Secretariat will not penalize hybrid electric vehicles for the peak and license plate measure. It is important that you keep in mind that our operational body will not penalize the drivers of these vehicles and our photodetection system is programmed so that it does not capture this type of traffic violation for two months. We invite owners to register their vehicles as far in advance as possible, so that they are not waiting at the last minute for a response from the Ministry of Mobility”, explained Arles Giovanny Arias Jiménez, Undersecretary of Road Safety and Control of Medellín.

Registration must be made by selecting option 5 in exemption for cars, which corresponds to electric hybrids.

The requirements are the application for prior registration accompanied by a copy of the vehicle’s transit license; identity document or certificate of existence and representation of the owner of the vehicle, a procedure that is carried out in its entirety digitally. The term of two months began to apply from the publication of the Decree, for which it will be extended until September 19 of this year.

It is estimated that 6,264 hybrid vehicles circulate or are registered in Medellín. It is worth mentioning that the registration to be exempt from the peak and license plate must only be made by electric hybrid vehicles, so this condition does not apply to gas hybrids or 100% electric vehicles, which already enjoy the benefit.

The Mobility Secretariat of Medellín clarifies that the filing of the application will not be understood as the authorization to transit exempt from the measure after the aforementioned date is fulfilled, since the verification of compliance with the requirements is carried out and approval is required. or reject the requests.

It may also interest you: Keep in mind: July 21 is the last term to pay the 2023 vehicle tax in Antioquia

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

