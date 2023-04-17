Do you want to participate in the XXI Popayán Gastronomic Congress? – news

The call is open, the requirements have been set.

From September 7 to 10, 2023, the XXI Popayán Gastronomic Congress will take place, in which you can participate in traditional cuisine, a restaurant, ancestral drink stands, crafts, commercial activities and much more.

As is the tradition in Popayán, the Gastronomic Congress shows locals and visitors the best of local cuisine in one of the most representative places of the event, such as the Caldas Park Fairgrounds, where more than 40 kitchens delight the public that seeks the best food dishes, especially the traditional ones.

To participate in such a successful fair, the applicant must have a minimum of three years of experience in the offer of gastronomic products and customer service. With this requirement, you can fill out the proposal in which you must specify the dishes that you will offer and their characteristics: weight, size, prices and garnishes, in addition to complying with other requirements established by the Gastronomic Corporation of Popayán to provide attendees with the best products and careful attention during the days of the event.

Being part of the Popayán Gastronomic Congress as a participant in the Fairgrounds is an experience that positions you in the regional gastronomic sector, before the more than 30,000 spectators who will taste the products for four days, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. 00 pm

For the registration process, applicants must submit a written proposal to the Popayán Gastronomic Corporation, Calle 5 # 4 – 33 or to the Popayán Secretary of Culture and Tourism, between Thursday, April 13 to Friday, June 30, 2023 , During office hours.

Incomplete proposals will not be accepted. From July 3 to 6, 2023, the proposals will be evaluated and on July 7 the list of those selected who will take part in this gastronomic contest, one of the most important in the country, which reaches its XXI version, will be announced.