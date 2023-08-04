Does Ana del Castillo have her perfect double? This is how it was for the singer’s impersonator in Yo Me Llamo

Vallenato music continues to be the protagonist in the program contest My Name is Caracol Television. In the last few hours, an impersonator of the singer appeared at the auditions Ana del Castillo, who wanted to discredit the jurors César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno performing the song ‘Tasty’.

Read also: Vallenato singer would be involved in the Nicolás Petro case

Although the young woman physically resembles the “Sexy Vallenato Bomb”, the timbre of the voice was different, so she did not manage to go to the next phase of the contest.

“You are beautiful, but the voice is not that of Ana Castillo. Ana del Castillo has that power in her voice because she had to break through in a masculine genreor, invaded by all the men and she made her way with that super feminine figure, with that exotic beauty, a female, she stomped in and sometimes, with a voice that was very feminine, it came out masculine, but you have a very cat voice”, Amparo Grisales told the impersonator.

Given this, the young woman excused herself by saying that her nerves had played a trick on her and although she tried to sing another song by Ana del Castillo a cappella, her voice in the end was not similar.

“We didn’t pass, but with all the energy and with all the attitude, this is beautifulthe impersonator said.

Do not stop reading: Participate! Registration for the ‘Reading is Our Story’ contest is now open

The presentation has been viral on social networks, where they affirm that at the time of expressing himself he did not do it similar to Ana del Castillo.

By My name is Imitators of various Vallenato artists have passed by, including Diomedes Díaz, Rafael Orozco, Felipe Peláez, Silvestre Dangond, Martín Elías and Patricia Teherán.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

