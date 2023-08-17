Early preparation pays off PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

According to Treuhand Hannover, there is no reason to bury your head in the sand. “If the business is going well and the sustainable income is good, the chances of selling the pharmacy are good,” says Kieselhorst. “It’s important to deal with the topic in good time before you plan to retire,” he advises. So at least two to three years before the desired operating fee. The head of market development also recommends examining the »key figures of the pharmacy«. So to do everything to make the operation as profitable as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

