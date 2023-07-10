Economic reinforcement? The new brand that will dress Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali is experiencing difficult times both in football and financial terms, although it is not in the relegation zone, the Verdiblanco team tends to add to the table and move away from the possibility of playing in the second division; In addition, last season he had problems with his squad due to the fact that he did not pay the players’ salaries for some months.

In this new championship that is about to start, Deportivo Cali wants to leave this bad moment behind and start the league and its financial state on the right foot. That is why the club announced that they have a new main sponsor, it is the Italian company Kappa.

It may interest you: The million-dollar business in Guatapé by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Yerry Mina

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg’s business

Previously, the brand that was in charge of dressing the team was in charge of Le Coq Sportif. On this occasion, the clothing will be made by Kappa for the 2023 – II season.

“For us it is very important to start this corporate relationship with a team like Deportivo Cali. Without a doubt, this relationship will bear many fruits and together we will achieve great objectives and successes”, mentioned Carolina Mongui, marketing director of Kappa Colombia.

Both parties are excited about this alliance and look forward to working together to promote passion for Colombian soccer and provide Deportivo Cali players and fans with quality apparel and innovative design.

“Our commitment is to potentiate the learning to become the sports brand of reference for fans and players, through great alliances,” added the marketing leader of Kappa Colombia.

“For us it is a pride to add Kappa to our family of sugar producers and enter the elite of world sponsors in what has to do with sportswear, we will begin to build a new history of triumphs and motivations for the country”, concluded Germán Morales, Brand Manager of Kappa Colombia.