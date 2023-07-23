Eduardo Verastegui will meet with President Nayib Bukele to address the problem of child trafficking

The Mexican actor and activist, Eduardo Verastegui, has announced that he will soon meet with President Nayib Bukele to jointly address the serious problem of child trafficking. Verastegui, who has excelled both in his artistic career and in his active fight for human rights, seeks to work in collaboration with the Salvadoran president to find effective solutions that help face this worrying reality.

This is not the first time that Eduardo Verastegui has been involved in the fight against child trafficking. Previously, the actor held a meeting with the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, to discuss this sensitive issue. His dedication and commitment to raising awareness of this social issue have been remarkable, and his endorsement of the film “Sounds Of Freedom,” directed by Mel Gibson and centered on human trafficking, also reflects his strong commitment to this cause.

The meeting between Eduardo Verastegui and Nayib Bukele represents a unique opportunity for both leaders to join forces and strategically and effectively address child trafficking in El Salvador and other affected locations. Verastegui’s initiative and persistence in this area highlights the importance of working together to protect children and ensure a safer future for generations to come.

