Education announces suspension of public and private classes in the coastal and metropolitan strip of the country – Diario La Página

The Ministry of Education announced the suspension of classes for the public and private sectors starting this Monday, October 30, until Wednesday, November 1 in all educational institutions located in the areas covered by the orange alert, that is, in the area coastal and metropolitan of the country.

«Due to the orange alert issued by Civil Protection, we communicate the suspension of classes, both in the public and private sectors, in the coastal strip of the entire country and the metropolitan area of ​​San Salvador, due to the approach of tropical depression E- 19”, announced the MINED.

At the same time, the authorities called on the rest of the educational community that is under yellow alert to continue paying attention to the official media for any developments.

Procivil decreed a stratified orange alert for the coastal strip and metropolitan area, and yellow for the rest of the country due to the approach of tropical depression 19-E.

The measure involves both public and private institutions, higher education institutions, including teachers and administrative staff.

“We ask the teaching directors and administrative staff of the rest of our country who are located within the yellow alert zone to remain aware of the evolution of events to immediately comply with any measure in the event of an increase in the alert level,” he added.

Likewise, the community in general was asked to comply with all the recommendations of the General Directorate of Civil Protection and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to safeguard lives.