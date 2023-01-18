The beginning of each year always invites us to try to understand what awaits us in economic matters at the country level and consequently in the region. Undoubtedly the previous year closed with an indicator that, beyond being bad news, became a real headache, not only nationally but internationally, it is about inflation, 2022 closed well above market expectations. achieving a level of 13.12% and starting the year with significant inflationary pressures that will surely remain in the first quarter of 2023.

Inflation is a very important economic variable, its control will undoubtedly be the main economic challenge of the current government and to achieve this, the role that the Bank of the Republic will have in terms of interest rates is essential as an instrument to control inflationary dynamics to correct macroeconomic imbalances. It should be noted that for several decades there has not been a level of inflation of this magnitude in Colombia and the critical part is that the sector that increased its prices the most, exerting the greatest inflationary pressure, was food and non-alcoholic beverages with 27.81 %, hence the urgency to act since it is a variable that especially affects the most vulnerable households in the country.

This general panorama, framed by inflation, invites us to reflect on three issues that derive from it and affect us all equally. The first is economic growth, for which different sources of analysis forecast a fluctuation between 0.5% and 2.2%. However, our modest opinion tells us that this growth will most likely be around 1%” which implies an insufficient rate and will end up affecting job creation and business capacity to consolidate new productive investment projects; It will surely limit the future growth of the economy, it is a difficult scenario and invites us to redouble efforts, the government advanced by increasing the minimum wage in hopes of supporting demand, but it must go further, for example, granting incentives and creating conditions much more favorable to the productive apparatus to create a business and get them to stay in Colombia.

A second theme invites us to think about exports, surely they will be reduced since inflation directly affects the competitiveness of our products, making them more expensive. Raising interest rates leads to higher working capital costs and this significantly impacts the cost structure of any company, recently raising rates in the economy and inflation, which is a temporary and global phenomenon, will make the world economy do not grow at the usual rates; The World Bank even contemplates that recessions occur in the main economies of the world, Colombia, a small country in the world context, depends like many others on international trade dynamics to sell its products, if there is demand in the international market we sell more but if Demand decreases Our sales abroad decrease. In this way, and taking into account that the export sector had an excellent performance in the post-pandemic period, managing to exceed US$60,000 million, the fear remains that by 2023, under inflation control, international demand will affect our sales and therefore our exports, in figures that we cannot yet predict.

A third issue is the tourism sector that directly impacts Huila. Inflation causes concern since it discourages the consumption of leisure goods such as tourism, the latest report of the Consumer Price Index, CPI, from DANE, showed an annual increase in the prices of passenger and baggage transport by plane 28%; and in the tourist packages of 14%, at the end of 2022. Let us remember that during the pandemic, ANATO managed to make tourist services exempt from VAT, but as of January 2023 they have again an additional increase of 19%, which It will make its cost even more expensive, this added to the increase in VAT on air tickets that will also have an increase of 14%, in addition to that of 2022, a measure that they failed to include in the tax reform so that they would remain at 5%, this represents an unfavorable scenario for the tourism sector. We hope that this situation does not completely discourage national and international travel and that the conditions are in place to support tourism as an important sector of the national economy and for Huila a growing sector. However, the projections of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, for 2023 indicate that the arrival of between 4.9 and 5.1 million non-resident visitors could be expected, which would mean a growth of between 6% and 10%. , on the closing of 2022 estimated by the union, corresponding to about 4.6 million. Additionally, they calculate that between 5.1 and 5.4 million Colombians would leave the country this 2023.

We have left for a special analysis the agricultural issue, fundamental for our department, but initially we thought that interest rates should be subsidized for this important sector as well as look for a way to massify the insurance of crops, otherwise let’s look at what is happening in Rosas Cauca; and indisputably the investment in infrastructure as roads accompanied by a labor reform to the countryside where informality is around 86%.

Therefore, the government has an important challenge in economic matters, on which the economic dynamics of 2023 will depend, it is also up to us as Colombians and as Huilenses to place our grain of sand, so we recommend our readers to keep in mind that today is not the best It is time to get into debt, acquiring credit at current rates, whether it is for consumption, commercial or mortgage, is too expensive, it is best when buying to compare prices, take advantage of the offers and save as much as possible.

