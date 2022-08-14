A total of 101 badges have been deposited at the Interior Ministry to compete in the political elections scheduled for 25 September. The symbols were presented by 98 political subjects. For the last electoral round of 2018, the Ministry of the Interior examined 103 marks deposited and admitted 75. Now the preliminary activity of the Interior Ministry starts. Within 48 hours, or by midnight on August 16, the admitted and rejected will be notified, then another 48 hours will be granted to present any additions, changes requested, or appeals.

The game of symbols at the Viminale will therefore definitively close on August 18th. Then the Supreme Court will then have two more days to decide on any appeals: therefore the Ministry of the Interior will communicate to the Courts of Appeal the names of the representatives for the lists by 20 August. After that, the ‘promoted’ parties will have to present, on 21 and 22 August, the list of candidates in the courts and appeals courts of the capitals. On the other hand, there are 98 political forces in total.

Among the symbols, one with Dragons appears. Palazzo Chigi: “At risk of cancellation”

Among the latest symbols deposited there is also “Italians with Dragons. Rinascimento ”single logo with the name of the Prime Minister: in addition to the writing Italians with Dragons, the symbol is accompanied by a tricolor stripe.

The symbol is “an initiative that has no endorsement from Draghi and therefore does not meet the transparency requirements”. This is what we learn at Palazzo Chigi. The symbol could therefore be canceled by the Interior Ministry.