What would it be like to have a golf tournament with more than 400 players? The 36-hole Taipei course is divided into a morning session and an afternoon session, and the 18 holes in the four areas tee off at the same time; then 45 tables will be opened at the Linkou Golden Spoon Huayang Fashion Club, and a lively player’s night will be held. Only the National EMBA Golf Friendship Tournament with the participation of dozens of colleges and universities at home and abroad can have such a grand scene.

The 20th National EMBA Golf Tournament 2023 will be held on April 7 (Friday) at the Taipei Golf Course. This year’s organizer is the Royal University of Canada (RRU) EMBA Golf Club. The participating players come from EMBA alumni and professors from 30 schools at home and abroad. A total of 414 players hit the ball, and the number of guests participating in the dinner after the meeting reached 530. It can be described as an unprecedented event.

In order to hold this EMBA annual event well, Royal Canadian University EMBA Golf Club specially invited Chairman Liu Yizhen (second from right) of TLPGA to be the honorary president of this event.Picture/provided by the industry

The National EMBA Ball Game, which has entered its twentieth year, not only allows EMBA alumni of various colleges and universities to meet friends and communicate with each other to grow up, but also has always responded to charity and public welfare and fulfilled social responsibilities. The theme of this year’s event is “Happy Swing, Happy Doing Good”. While the players strive for success on the field, they also help the Taiwan Black Bear Golf Team, which has been training aboriginal golf players for many years, through charity sales and donations. Let the young aboriginal players who lack resources open a door of hope for their lives through golf.

In the 20th National EMBA Golf Friendship Tournament in 2023, National Taiwan University narrowly beat Tunghai University with a total score of 637 and 2 strokes, and won the team championship cup.Picture/provided by the industry

In order to hold this EMBA annual event well, the Royal Canadian University EMBA Golf Club specially invited Chairman Liu Yizhen of TLPGA to be the honorary chairman of this event. Chairman Liu Yizhen especially praised that this competition can spread the vitality and enthusiasm of the EMBA to the world, pursue excellence together, gather strength together, and make the greatest contribution to society. In addition, Cai Jiafu, the vice chairman of the Chinese Olympic Games and the founding president of the RRU Alumni Association, also came to the scene to kick off in person, encouraged the players to have sportsmanship, and learned from Pan Zhengcong’s perseverance in winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympic playoff. In addition, the enthusiastic participation of Fu Zujian, a former referee and member of the Regulations Committee of the Chinese Golf Association, and TPGA professional player He Haoqing, as well as the participation of the black bears led by coach Di Yang of the Taiwan Black Bears golf team, added a lot of color to this event.

In addition to the lively competition, there are charitable charity booths at the on-site registration office, charity goods auction sponsored by V Plus Fuytterbium Golf, and other activity booths such as eating, drinking and having fun. Like the “Sausage Family” fat truck next to the departure station, it provides delicious sausages for the contestants. There are also Gila Sherry Cask whiskey brought by Shanger Industrial, health care products of Shengda Group, Simurgh golf functional shirts of Taiwan Dafang Enterprise, coffee supply station and Saga Digital Music Academy, etc. The scene is full of excitement, Allow players to eat, drink, and shop while swinging!

Tunghai University won the runner-up with 639 shots!Picture/provided by the industry

After the 18-hole competition in the daytime, the “Players’ Night” was held in Linkou Jintangshao Huayang Fashion Club. The brisk and lively band performance, the dazzling lottery and technical awards, as well as the delicious food made the atmosphere lively and joyful. Philip Steenkamp, ​​president of Royal University of Canada, and Taiwanese amateur player Jiang Yuwei, who is currently studying at an American university, also recorded special videos to wish the event a complete success.

The first climax of the party came when the Taiwan Black Bear Golf Team came to the stage to accept donations. EMBA alumni and professors from various schools at the scene increased their support and could not stop, so that the total amount of donations rose all the way, and finally a full NT$500,000 was raised, and the representative of Coach Di Yang accepted the check. This fee will be used as training funds for the future competitions of the cubs to help them thrive. From such a grand occasion, it is not difficult to see that for all the participating EMBA elites, golf is their interest and leisure; when they have the ability to enjoy the fun of swinging, they will spare no effort to help these aborigines who are chasing golf dreams Players, it is definitely one of the happiest things.

Yangming Jiaotong University won the third place with 650 shots.Picture/provided by the industry

The second climax of the party, of course, is the time to announce individual and group awards. In the individual performance section, the top three men’s net scores are Fan Weida, Zeng Weifan and You Zhongqi, and the top three women’s net scores are Chen Jinmei, Qiu Jiaqi and Yan Cuiling. He Kunda and Ding Peizhi became the top men and women in this event, winning the men’s and women’s overall championships respectively.

In the group performance part, which is related to the “face” of each school, National Taiwan University narrowly defeated Tunghai University with a total score of 637 and 2 strokes, and won the team championship cup. Tunghai University took second place with 639 shots, and Yangming Jiaotong University won the third place with 650 shots.

The hole-in-one award for this competition is a precious Mercedes!Picture/provided by the industry

After all the awards were settled, this annual EMBA event came to a successful conclusion. Chen Peiqi, president of the EMBA Golf Club of the Royal University of Canada, was moved to tears during her speech. She said that although the process of preparing for this event was difficult, thanks to the spirit of teamwork and tacit understanding, it was possible to win the awards from all schools in such a tight time. The EMBA golf team enthusiastically supports and participates in the competition. She would like to thank Zhang Shuimei, Honorary General Caller, Vice President of RRUGT You Jiawei, Director-General Liu Yumin, Deputy Director-General Lin Shengxiong, Deputy Director-General Li Limin, President Cai Renfa, Senior Sister Gao Lihui and Senior Sister Li Huijuan who are in charge of public relations media, for their selfless dedication. I am even more happy to have the assistance of Manny’s public relations marketing and elite sports marketing professional teams to cooperate perfectly in the event. I would also like to thank business owners from all walks of life and RRU seniors for their sponsorship, support and encouragement, which enabled the Royal University of Canada EMBA Golf Club to complete this arduous task and successfully held a lively, warm and caring golf event.

Despite the slight rain, everyone participated enthusiastically and gave full play to their sportsmanship.Picture/provided by the industry

