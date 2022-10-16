He landed with the ultralight in the vineyards and came out of the aircraft’s carcass completely unharmed. What happened on Sunday 16 October around 4.30 pm in Visnà di Vazzola is a miracle.

The firefighters intervened near via Bosco for the fall of the ultralight. The firefighters arrived from Conegliano, secured the aircraft, which made an emergency landing in the middle of the vineyard.

The ultralight aircraft landed in the vineyards in Visnà di Vazzola (photo by the Fire Brigade)

When help arrived, the pilot had already left. The Suem helicopter immediately intervened on the spot, having risen from the Ca ‘Foncello hospital, thinking that there might be a wounded person. But luckily he had to go back to the empty hospital. Even the carabinieri intervened for the reliefs.

The rescue operations of the fire brigade ended after about an hour.