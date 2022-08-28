The 2021-22 season cost 1,180 euros (1,393 including Zermatt) “We will keep the only one dedicated to under 18s unchanged, fixed at 50 euros”

«What worries us most is the increase in the cost of electricity. We will keep the increase below 10% for the seasonal ski pass valid in the Valle d’Aosta area ».

Ferruccio Fournier, president of the Valle d’Aosta cableways association (Avif), anticipated this in view of the publication, expected in the next few days, of the rates for the 2022-2023 ski season.

The 2021-2022 season ticket cost 1,180 euros (1,393 including the Zermatt ski area), 110 euros more (130) than the previous one.

“We will keep the single seasonal skipass dedicated to under 18s unchanged, valid for downhill and cross-country skiing”, which costs 50 euros, adds Fournier.

In some cases, the rates for the day and multi-day ski passes for the next winter season have already been defined among the ski areas. This is the case of Cervinia: for the daily one the increase is 8.5% (from 47 to 51 euros), in the high season of 7.5% (from 53 to 57 euros). More generally, explains Fournier, “each station will make its assessments based on the type of its customers”. The summer season “is positive, there are those who are growing by 15%, 20% and even 30%. But – underlines the president of Avif – also taking into account Skyway, the turnover of the summer months is only 10-11% of the total turnover ». To explain the rising costs of artificial snow, Fournier takes as an example what happened during the last season: «Last winter we were saved thanks to the contract», stipulated with Cva, «which guaranteed blocked prices until June. Otherwise there would have been higher costs of 6 million euros, equal to 7% of our turnover, which is 80 million. And let’s talk about last year’s tariffs, now we have to take into account the further increases that have taken place. Then there are the fluctuating price of diesel and the complicated climatic situation ». Furthermore, “inflation takes away the purchasing power of families, who have fewer resources to devote to free time and recreation on the ski slopes. We are in a situation of extreme uncertainty ». Skiing could therefore return, after years of popularity, to being a sport for the rich because, at best, a potential customer from Lombardy between fuel, motorway toll booth, daily sky pass and a € 20 sum would spend more than 150 euros for a day on skis. –