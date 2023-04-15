Enhance national security awareness 10 political, legal and public security colleges in the western region take the same class-Internet Reporter-Hualong.com

Course site.Photo provided by the interviewed unit

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Reporter Qin Sisi) April 15, 2023 is the eighth national security education day for all. In order to conscientiously implement the requirements of the “Notice of the Department of Ideological and Political Work of the Ministry of Education on Organizing and Carrying out the 2023 National Security Education Day Activities for All”, on the morning of April 15, the National Security College of Southwest University of Political Science and Law joined hands with Northwest University of Political Science and Law, Gansu University of Political Science and Law, and Sichuan Police College , Yunnan Police Academy, Chongqing Police Academy, Xinjiang Police Academy, Guizhou Police Academy, Ningxia Police Vocational College and other political, legal and public security colleges have successfully carried out the activity of “the same national security education class for political, legal and public security colleges in the western region”.

This activity is supported by the teaching team of the general course “National Security Education” of Southwest University of Political Science and Law. Teacher Wu Juan gave the lecture, and the live lecture was conducted by Tencent live broadcast. An online classroom is set up, and more than 10,000 college students from nearly 10 political, legal and public security colleges in the western region participate in offline and online classroom learning.

In the classroom, Teacher Wu Juan closely followed the theme of this year’s National Security Education Day for All People, “Implement the overall national security concept, enhance the national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and consolidate the social foundation for a new development pattern with a new security pattern.” The connotation, the era background of the overall national security concept, the core essence of the overall national security concept, and how college students practice the overall national security concept, through typical and vivid case events, explain the importance of maintaining national security in a simple way, and provide college students with Improving the ability to maintain national security provides practical reference and enlightenment, guides college students to correctly understand national security, protect national security, and enhance national security awareness.

Through this activity, the students said that they have a more comprehensive and profound understanding of national security; national security is everyone’s responsibility. As a college student in the new era, he knows that he has a heavy responsibility on his shoulders. In the future, he must study hard and implement it. The overall national security concept, enhance national security awareness, and contribute to the maintenance of national security.