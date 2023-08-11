Ernesto Muyshondt was acquitted for withholding tax payments

The Sixth Sentencing Court of San Salvador unanimously acquitted the former mayor of San Salvador, Ernesto Muyshondt, of the crimes of misappropriation of withholdings or tax receipts and breach of duties.

Two former commune employees were also acquitted; They are the former municipal treasurer, Fernando Heriberto Portillo Linares, and the former director of Solid Waste, Francisco José Rivera Chacón.

“Based on article 68 and 258, it decides that the acquittal excuse has been established for this crime (misappropriation of withholdings or tax perceptions), the definitive dismissal will be determined in due time… the defendants are released, all are released for this court. This public hearing is coming to an end at this time”, declared one of the judges of the collegiate court.

The judges also ruled that the offense of breach of duty was absorbed (disappeared) by misappropriation.

Muyshondt put his hands together in thanks and cried upon receiving the ruling.

The Prosecutor’s Office imposed by the Legislative Assembly that took office in May 2021 accused former mayor Muyshondt and the other two accused of the crime of appropriation of tax withholdings, which allegedly occurred to the detriment of the Ministry of Finance from the Solid Waste Directorate, for a amount of $275,145.31, between the months of June to December 2020 and that with fines and interest, amounted to $550,290.00.

Muyshondt will not be released despite his acquittal because he still has two processes pending, one for appropriation of quotas and the other for illegal negotiations and electoral fraud.