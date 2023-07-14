Excellent bachelor theses | TUCaktuell | Technical University of Chemnitz

TUCaktuell honors

Chemnitz Friends of Physics e. V. honored the excellent study results of the two Chemnitz students Moritz Lobinski and Peter Henning

Photo: Institute of Physics

The Chemnitz Society for the Promotion of Physics e. V. (CFP), which for more than 20 years has been committed to supporting students interested in physics and young scientists in physics and related disciplines, awarded its sponsorship prize to Moritz Lobinski and Peter Henning from the Technical University a few days ago Chemnitz (TUC), who successfully completed their bachelor’s degree in sensor technology and cognitive psychology or physics. “Both award winners have shown excellent academic achievements in their bachelor’s degree in recent years,” explains the chairman of the Chemnitz Förderverein für Physik e. V., Prof. Dr. Dietrich RT Zahn, the award. The two students remain loyal to the TUC even after completing their bachelor’s degree with excellent results and are currently studying for a master’s degree in physics or sensor technology and cognitive psychology.

Peter Henning wrote a bachelor’s thesis on “Sputter deposition of monocrystalline thin films of the high-entropy alloy CoCrFeNi” as part of his bachelor’s degree in physics. The research field of high entropy alloys (HEA for short) is enjoying increasing attention due to promising properties for applications and the prospect of fundamental knowledge. HEA consist of at least four different elements, the molar proportion of which in the alloy is between 5 and 35 percent, with the atomic lattice sites in the crystal being randomly occupied. The resulting variety of compositions and microstructures is of particular interest for a wide variety of areas: on the one hand, increased hardness and corrosion resistance are ideal for technical applications, on the other hand, HEA serve as catalysts, for example in the electrolysis of hydrogen. Although there are already isolated investigations into the surface physics of the HEA, the electronic and structural properties of the HEA surfaces are still very insufficiently researched because the crystalline HEA required for surface physical investigations have not been easily realizable up to now. Therefore, the aim of the bachelor thesis was to close this gap and to produce monocrystalline high entropy alloys. As part of his work, Henning developed a “recipe” for depositing monocrystalline CoCrFeNi layers on MgO and Al2O3 substrates. Of fundamental interest is the question of whether an electronic band structure forms in these materials despite the randomly occupied lattice, which could be clarified in the work using photoemission measurements.

Moritz Lobinski wrote a bachelor thesis on the topic “Measurement of the association of pitch and brightness using binocular rivalry and eye tracking” in the bachelor’s degree in sensor technology and cognitive psychology. Binocular rivalry and eye tracking were used to validate previous findings that higher tones are associated with lighter hues and lower tones with darker hues. The results found by Lobinski do not provide any evidence that the tone frequency of a stimulus has an influence on the perception of areas of different brightness. The perception durations of two incongruent stimuli did not differ systematically depending on a simultaneously presented auditory stimulus. In contrast, when asked explicitly, the subjects assigned higher tones to lighter shades of gray and lower tones to darker shades of gray.

Further information grants Prof. Dr. Dietrich RT Zahn, phone +49 (0)371 531-33036, email [email protected]

(Author: Eckhard Fromm)

