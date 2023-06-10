F1 Ferrari updates in Barcelona: did they really work?

F1 – Ferrari brought some to Barcelona important news, at least this was what had been predicted, for this reason everyone awaited the Spanish round of the world championship with great anxiety: to try to classify the red single-seater before the latest developments designed by Maranello. Despite the great hype that had been created around these updates, which had above all affected the concept of the sidepods, now more similar to the Red Bull philosophy, the outcome given by the Montmelò was among the most disappointing ever: a car only difficult in the race pace, but which failed to shine even in qualifying with Leclerc eliminated in Q1 and Sainz who finished 2nd in Q3 but half a second behind a timeless Max Verstappen.

Speaking of the Ferrari F1 update package designed for the track of the famous Spanish town, Jock Clear explained:

“Our Achilles heel has been a car that is very sensitive to spikes, and I think this is a little more rounded than in the past, when we just made the car a little quieter.

“This is an update that has brought performance, not only in terms of power, but also more air to the rear of the car.

“But in doing so, it also made the car a little less sensitive to wind, yaw and altitude changes.”

