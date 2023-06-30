Fake health officials would be cheating in Valledupar

In recent weeks, the Local Health Secretariat has been deploying inspection, surveillance and control operations in establishments in the municipality, a process that is fulfilled under the established regulations and applying Law 9 of 1979, resolution 604 of 1993 and resolution 2674 of 2013. guaranteeing the protection of the health of the inhabitants of the municipality.

However, even the entity has received complaints about false officials who are taking advantage of citizens, to avoid alleged closures of their establishment due to sanitary breaches.

For this reason, the Ministry of Health identified that unscrupulous people would be making Inspection, Surveillance and Control visits to establishments of sanitary interest, to inform that they supposedly have requirements for closures by the institution.

“We allow ourselves to inform that the sanitary concept is a record, the result of the technical evaluation of the sanitary conditions of the establishment. Any person may request it free of charge, by contacting the Local Health Secretariat located at Carrera 9 # 16b 51 second floor, dimension Food and nutritional security; for which a visit request form will be filled out,” the Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

OPERATING IN PROGRESS

Despite these irregularities, the Ministry of Health continues to develop its action plan, in order to contribute to the continuous improvement of the sanitary status of the city of Valledupar, the Local Ministry of Health by strengthening the surveillance inspection process and risk-based control (IVC).

Accordingly, the Food and Nutritional Safety team from the food safety component has made close to 900 visits to food and beverage processing, marketing, and distribution establishments.

In the establishments, the hygienic-sanitary conditions are verified, ensuring that the health of consumers is not put at risk. So far in 2023, 110 sanitary measures have been applied, of which 33 correspond to the total or partial suspension of services; 37 destruction and 51 denaturation.

The invitation from the health portfolio to the owners and administrators of establishments of health interest as well as companies that are in charge of transporting food is to put their business in order by requesting the sanitary concept and contributing to a healthy city.

