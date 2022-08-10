Home News Falls off the conveyor belt, Contarina employee injured
Falls off the conveyor belt, Contarina employee injured

Falls off the conveyor belt, Contarina employee injured

The accident at the Spresiano plant, rescued by a colleague. He is hospitalized at Ca’Foncello

SPRESIAN. Accident at work this morning, around 12.30, in the non-recyclable dry waste treatment plant of Contarina in Spresiano where an experienced employee – who has been working in the Contarina facility for 22 years – fell from a height of about 2.5 meters while carrying out routine maintenance on a conveyor belt.

The cause of the accident involving the man is not clear, PF 58 years old, perhaps slipped or suffered a slight illness during work. Rescue was timely, thanks to the immediate report by the colleague present at the time of the incident. Quick intervention by Suem 118 who also sent the helicopter back there, however, without the need to transport the man taken by ambulance to Ca’Foncello where he is now under close observation.

“Right now, we are close to our colleague and his family, with whom we are already in contact. We look forward to receiving good news shortly and are confident that he will recover soon. ” declared the General Manager of Contarina Michele Razera.

The man was conscious at the time of transport to the hospital. The Spisal ritual tests are also on site.

