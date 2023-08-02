False ICBF officials deceived mothers who are heads of household in Valledupar

Mothers who are heads of household from different neighborhoods of Valledupar, went to the Julio Monsalvo Castilla Covered Coliseum, where they would supposedly receive food for their children and homes, which turned out to be a hoax by unscrupulous people who posed as officials of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute.

To do this, they communicated through a WhatsApp group, in which they indicated that they should attend on Monday afternoon in a timely manner.

That was how about 400 women met in that place and as hours passed they saw that no official arrived and that they had been deceived.

In addition, the ‘scammers’ also requested their information through photographs of their documents and that of their children.

For this reason they went to the Prosecutor’s Office and Family Welfare, where they told them that they had no knowledge of the situation.

