Home » False ICBF officials deceived mothers who are heads of household in Valledupar
News

False ICBF officials deceived mothers who are heads of household in Valledupar

by admin
False ICBF officials deceived mothers who are heads of household in Valledupar

Mothers who are heads of household from different neighborhoods of Valledupar, went to the Julio Monsalvo Castilla Covered Coliseum, where they would supposedly receive food for their children and homes, which turned out to be a hoax by unscrupulous people who posed as officials of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute.

To do this, they communicated through a WhatsApp group, in which they indicated that they should attend on Monday afternoon in a timely manner.

That was how about 400 women met in that place and as hours passed they saw that no official arrived and that they had been deceived.

In addition, the ‘scammers’ also requested their information through photographs of their documents and that of their children.

For this reason they went to the Prosecutor’s Office and Family Welfare, where they told them that they had no knowledge of the situation.

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy 70,803 new cases (-3.5% from last week) and 129 deaths

You may also like

Governor Wang Weizhong Emphasizes Importance of Production Safety...

Craft project: Mac mini M1 runs without a...

Quran Desecration: Swedish Consulate Official Attacked in Turkey

Once again, Cauca besieged by indigenous people, this...

New hybrid hypothesis on the origin of the...

Recipe for pickles with chili and horseradish from...

MinTrabajo warns companies that hire vendors in precarious...

“Emergency Support Package” announced for businesses damaged in...

Former President Donald Trump Indicted on Four Federal...

The challenges of Majo Vargas in Tía Alison

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy