Families from Sampedranas assisted by the MAG are trained to participate in the capital’s fair

Producers and vendors from different rural communities in the San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú district, who are assisted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), participated in a training that was in charge of technicians from the agricultural portfolio.

Some 20 MAG technicians were in charge of training 42 producer families from the second department, who are preparing to travel to the capital on June 23 to offer their products on the Canal 9 esplanade, in the Sajonia neighborhood of Asunción.

The event was held in the departmental capital and was carried out in three modules that cover “Marketing of agricultural products at fairs”, “Good practices at agricultural fairs” and “Taxation. Bancarization of Organizations and/or Committees and its importance”.

The agrarian entity, with the aim of avoiding intermediaries, is in charge of providing the fairgrounds with free transportation for the transfer and sale of the products from their communities to the fair of the agrarian entity in the country’s capital, and subsequent return to their respective homes.

