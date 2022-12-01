It bursts the filtering substation of a dust extraction system at Friulintagli of Portobuffole. The fact, which also resulted in a fire took place at the headquarters in via Bastie 34.

The intervention of the firefighters in Portobuffolè

Fortunately no one was injured. The intervention of firearrived from the headquarters with a fire engine, a ladder truck, a tanker truck and 9 operators, dates back to 9 today, 1 December.

The firefighters completely put out the flames, meanwhile controlled by the company fire team. Followed in the morning reclamation operations and the site inspection fire brigade technicians to determine the cause of the explosion.