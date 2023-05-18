Football tour leads to the Franz Sales House in Essen-Huttrop

Essen-Huttrop.

Football in the pot is more than the Bundesliga. This is proven by the current exhibition of the Essen Ruhr Museum – and the Franz Sales House in Huttrop.

The Ruhr Museum has been showing the photo exhibition at the Zollverein colliery in Stoppenberg since May 8th “Myth and Modernity. Football in the Ruhr area”. In cooperation with the Essen agency “Zeitsprung”, several bus excursions are being held under the title “Through the land of 1000 derbies” to cult locations and venues in Essen (June 4th), Dortmund (June 18th), Bochum (June 13th). August) and Gelsenkirchen (20 August). The participants get to know fan and educational projects and keep looking at the connection between clubs and the coal and steel industry. One station on the Essen tour may seem quite unusual at first glance: the Franz Sales house in Huttrop.

In fact, the local sports club DJK Franz Sales Haus has “developed into a model club when it comes to inclusion and sport,” says the deputy sports director Tobias Papies, not without pride. More than 2,500 people with and without handicaps are active in the club, which was founded in 1978, “and king football has always been our flagship”. The DJK has long since offered a fitness studio as well as judo, basketball, swimming and a large table tennis department; the modern sports center has its own artificial grass soccer court.

“Anyone who takes part in the tour will get to know our sports facilities and realize that the structures of a so-called integration aid facility can be used to develop an understanding of inclusion that inspires people with and without disabilities to become active together in sports.” players without a handicap stand side by side on the course people with intellectual disabilities, learning disability or mental impairment. Papies: “Anyone can become a member and will then be integrated.”

And with success: The 1st men’s team kicks in the district league C, the players have also qualified for the World Games in Berlin. But newcomers are also very welcome. There are different levels that everyone can join – from children’s football to the protected environment for people with disabilities to adult football.













“Football in the Ruhr area,” says Zeitsprung Managing Director Arndt Wiegel, “is more than the Bundesliga; With the tours we also want to present – ​​and honor – the concrete sporting commitment on site.” The bus excursion on Sunday, June 4th, from 10 a.m. offers concrete insights into the work of the DJK Franz Sales Haus, among other things. The starting point is the bus stop at the Zollverein UNESCO World Heritage Site. Other stations are the Matthew Cemetery with the grave of Georg Melches and the RWE fan cemetery, the stadium on Hafenstraße and the “Kleine Gruga”, the Essen Opportunities Club and the RWE youth academy. Tickets cost 49 euros including a lunchtime snack and are available at www.zeitsprung-agentur.de/mythos_und_moderne.php or via email: [email protected].









Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here free for the WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Essen



