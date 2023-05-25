For higher wages: the NGG union calls for a strike at Lieferando in Dresden

Die The Food, Enjoyment and Restaurant Union (NGG) called on the drivers of the Lieferando delivery service to go on strike on Thursday. According to the head of the union, Mark Baumeister, the NGG demands, among other things, an hourly wage of 15 euros and appropriate supplements for shifts in the evening, on Sundays and public holidays.

Bonus payments under criticism

The However, the dissatisfaction of the employees is primarily directed at the bonuses paid by Lieferando. “The bonus payments for drivers stipulated in the employment contracts encourage them to drive faster and take risks,” said master builder MDR SACHSEN. There are also payments only from a certain number of trips per month. Baumeister criticized that this could hardly be achieved for part-time employees. “We demand that the hourly wage be the same for all drivers.”

Lieferando denies incentives