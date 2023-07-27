For Matt Damon kissing Scarlett Johansson was horrible, practically hell. Let’s find out why

Matt Damon said kissing Scarlett Johansson in a movie was terrible and explained why such a strong statement. With him was Emily Blunt and this reminded us of another kiss and gaffe with John Krasinski.



During the summer, between a crossword puzzle and a silly quiz, it’s pleasant to read a light-hearted and a little witty film news. Cinemablend knows it well, which tells us about a terrible kiss between Matt Damon e Scarlett Johansson. That’s how he defined it Damonwho, interviewed together with Emily Blunt per Oppenheimer, he began to tell how he prepares for a kiss on the set. Laughing, both said that, before a scene where there is a kiss, they brush their teeth well, in order to have a pleasant breath. Then the actor wanted to share his experience with the Johansson. The movie was My life is a zoo and it was the year 2015…

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson’s terrible kiss

I protagonists of My life is a zoo therefore they were Matt Damon e Scarlett Johansson. At one point their characters had to share a kiss: nothing particularly hot, mind you, since the film was for the whole family, but it was still an intimate gesture. But let’s leave the word to Damon and to his mishap:

I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson. You can’t imagine how awful it was for me. But we kissed and it was hell. It happened that we had a scene before lunch: two short takes ending with a kiss, which was really cool. After that we went to lunch and we both thought that was it. Scarlett ate an onion sandwich, then she returned to the set and the film’s director Cameron Crowe had positioned the camera to take a closer look at the kiss. Scarlett then said, “Oh shit. I just had an onion sandwich, I thought we were done.”

If you think that Matt Damon is perfidious, you will have to change your mind, because shortly after the actor explained that he was joking and that the breath of Scarlett Johansson it smelled of rose. Now, if you remember well, too Matt Damon ed Emily Blunt they kissed for fiction. The movie was The Guardians of Destiny and that day he was on the set too John Krasinski, the husband of the actress. At the time, the two actors did not know each other but Johnas a Bostonian, had the myth of Matt Damonwhich he had begun to admire by looking Will Hunting – Rebel Genius. When Krasinski arrived, the crew was at work and therefore ours followed the scene he was shooting from a monitor, and on the monitor he saw Damon who kissed passionately Emily Blunt. Then Damon walked away from the set, approached a John Krasinski and said to him: “Hi, I just finished kissing your wife with my tongue”, only to regret the indelicate approach and ask forgiveness from his colleague.

The gaffe of Damon con Krasinski, fortunately, hasn’t stopped the two from becoming friends, and now they’re even neighbors. AND Matt e Scarlett? Have they ever worked together? No, but not by choice. Both have been quite busy in recent years.

