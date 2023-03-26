Home News For possible sexual harassment, they investigate a Transmilenio employee
News

For possible sexual harassment, they investigate a Transmilenio employee

by admin
For possible sexual harassment, they investigate a Transmilenio employee

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating officials to be established of Transmilenio SA for alleged sexual harassment, blackmail and abuse of power with officials.

The Public Ministry corroborates the denunciations in the media, in which the irregular behavior of a public servant of the transport service, when apparently, in the exercise of his managerial position, he blackmailed and requested sexual benefits from the employees to keep their jobs.

Finally, the Second District Attorney’s Office seeks to identify the possible person responsible for these actions and ordered the taking of pertinent evidence to clarify the matter.

On the other hand, the Public Ministry opened a preliminary investigation against officials to be established from the mayor’s office of Bucaramanga, Santander, for possible irregularities in a work contract that would have generated structural damages in the Casa Bolívar Museum in the city center.

The entity verifies the information from the media, in which it is ensured that the legal business that has as its objective the improvement of the road network and public space in the strategy “Plan for the revitalization of the public space center” in Bucaramanga, apparently , had an impact on the Casa de Bolívar, putting its building and structure at risk, which is considered cultural heritage.

See also  The Omicron variant is now rampant in the Balkans: new rules for entering Slovenia, here is the situation in the four countries

You may also like

Higher Internet speed with around 500,000 connections

They detain 15 members of the Mara Máquina...

The shocking femicide of an 18-year-old girl who...

90:85 – The door is now wide open...

Government launches the Territorial Activation program in La...

Why Putin Takes Up Nuclear Intimidation ‘Weapon’?

The old man deliberately overturned the motorcycle case...

How to build a hero character using a...

Macri announces that he will not run in...

Bizarrap unleashed madness at Estéreo Picnic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy