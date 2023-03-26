The Attorney General’s Office is investigating officials to be established of Transmilenio SA for alleged sexual harassment, blackmail and abuse of power with officials.

The Public Ministry corroborates the denunciations in the media, in which the irregular behavior of a public servant of the transport service, when apparently, in the exercise of his managerial position, he blackmailed and requested sexual benefits from the employees to keep their jobs.

Finally, the Second District Attorney’s Office seeks to identify the possible person responsible for these actions and ordered the taking of pertinent evidence to clarify the matter.

On the other hand, the Public Ministry opened a preliminary investigation against officials to be established from the mayor’s office of Bucaramanga, Santander, for possible irregularities in a work contract that would have generated structural damages in the Casa Bolívar Museum in the city center.

The entity verifies the information from the media, in which it is ensured that the legal business that has as its objective the improvement of the road network and public space in the strategy “Plan for the revitalization of the public space center” in Bucaramanga, apparently , had an impact on the Casa de Bolívar, putting its building and structure at risk, which is considered cultural heritage.