For some existing customers it is only now becoming more expensive

The internet provider Vodafone announced a price increase for existing customers with old DSL and cable internet tariffs in March 2023. CableMax tariffs were also affected. Originally, the affected customers were supposed to receive relevant information about the price adjustment by June. But apparently some existing customers are only now receiving such letters from Vodafone. Verivox asked Vodafone.

Price increase from spring for existing customers

The magazine “mobitalk” reported on Thursday that a Vodafone customer had recently received a notification from Vodafone about a price adjustment for the CableMax 500 tariff. The tariff will increase by 5 euros for the customer from mid-December. The magazine speaks of the “next price increase”.

A Vodafone spokesman told Verivox that this was not a new price increase. It continues to be about the price increase that has been known since spring. Vodafone began informing customers in March. Actually, all affected existing customers should be informed by summer. According to Vodafone, the last customers could only now be informed due to a delay. The spokesman emphasizes that no further price increases are currently planned.

Special right of termination: Termination possible within three months

Affected existing Vodafone customers have a special right of termination: You can cancel your Vodafone contract and switch to another provider within three months of receiving information about the price increase.

Switching to another provider usually pays off for you because as a new customer you can benefit from special offers and reduced prices. When ordering through Verivox, you can also choose from many tariffs Verivox-Cashback to back up. Over a 24-month period, this results in a significantly lower average monthly price compared to your current tariff costs.

