[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 8, 2023]

Influenza A and the CCP virus have the same symptoms Netizens: changed their names

Recently, there has been a surge in fever patients across China, and hospitals are once again overcrowded. The official claim is that the peak of influenza A is coming. However, folks reported that the symptoms of influenza A infection were almost the same as those of the CCP virus (new coronavirus), and they questioned that the CCP had changed its name to cover up the epidemic.

On March 7, the entry “Infection with Influenza A will cause systemic symptoms” appeared on Weibo’s hot search, with 360 million hits. Netizens have told about their symptoms after infection. Including: fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain, headache, and in severe cases, “big white lung”.

Someone left a message saying: “After looking at the symptoms, it is exactly the same as the new crown. And it is nationwide”, “It feels similar to the previous new crown”, “I think it is just a different name, and they all say that the symptoms are the same as those of Yang.”

Video: “Fluor A may also lead to white lungs. This flu, I increasingly find that it is too similar to this new crown, because its symptoms are basically all similar. What’s the situation, high imitation 1 to 1? This new crown is similar to this new crown. What is the relationship between A and A? Why are the symptoms so similar?”

The man who took the video said that Beijing is very serious now, and many children have high fevers. He suspects that the CCP virus outbreak broke out again.

Some people in Tianjin also said on the Internet that the wave of wave A is so fierce that only 2 of the 26 children in the children’s kindergarten went to the kindergarten.

There are also a large number of videos on the Internet showing that fever clinics in hospitals in Beijing, Changchun, Jinan, Tianjin, Xi’an, etc. are full, and the situation at the peak of the CCP virus epidemic has reappeared. Some hospitals are still crowded with people in the middle of the night.

Experts on the CCP’s Institutional Reform Plan Announced: Meaningless

The State Council of the Communist Party of China released the “State Council Institutional Reform Plan” on March 7, which involves multiple systems such as finance, technology, letters and visits, and rural areas. State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie said at the National People’s Congress that the “State Financial Regulatory Administration” and the “National Data Bureau” will be added.

The CCP claims that the newly established “State Financial Supervisory Administration” is an agency directly under the State Council and will be responsible for the supervision of the financial industry except for the securities industry.

The “National Data Bureau” is under the National Development and Reform Commission, and multiple agencies such as the former Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission are responsible for data management and control.

“Reuters” reported that the CCP believes that data has become a “strategic economic resource” and has tightened control over data because it is worried that unchecked collection by private companies is out of control.

Xie Tian, ​​an economist based in the United States, said that no matter how the CCP’s so-called “institutional reforms” are reformed, they will overlap each other and overlap institutions. They are repeating meaningless things and costing taxpayers a lot of money.