Formula 1 Garage focus on the possible regulation change on the DRS in qualifying – All the technical news, insights into the world of F1 technology from the past and present. Analysis with illustrations and videos, from the chassis to the aerodynamics. Articles written by engineers in the sector:

Episode index number 158 :

We answer your questions Does Red Bull build two different cars? How does Red Bull manage to stay low respecting the TD39? the flow of air that passes above and below a wing profile… Why would abolishing the DRS in qualifying help Ferrari?

Formula 1 Garage 158 – Would abolishing the DRS in qualifying help Ferrari?

