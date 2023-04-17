Formula One. Countdown to the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Today the official poster of the competition. Bonaccini. “Proud to host this extraordinary event in the heart of the Motor Valley”

Bologna – “Pure passion” in the heart of Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley. Countdown to the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagnain program all’International Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imolafrom Friday 19 to Sunday 21 May.

An extraordinary sporting event, also celebrated by official poster of the event created by ACI and announced today.

“We are proud to host the first of the two Italian rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship in Emilia-Romagna – explains the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini-. Passion, commitment, innovation and technical excellence: the manifesto well represents the values ​​of our Motor Valley, the cornerstone of Made in Italy: a unique motoring district in the world, where some of the greatest motoring brands, known everywhere, were born and operate. And the Grand Prix will once again be a great sporting event this year, but also a unique opportunity to promote the excellence of Emilia-Romagna and the country, together with the Foreign Ministryto that of the Transportationto that of Companies and Made in Italy it’s at Ice. A team game that also sees the territory”.

In fact, everything takes place within the context of an agreement that will see the Grand Prix at Imola take place until 2025 and which involves, in addition to the Region and the Government, also Municipality of Imola, With.Ami, Automobile Club of Italy they organizers of the Formula One World Championship.

Imola Pure Passion so. Together with the hashtag “#WeDriveIT”, and the claim “Made in Italy in pole position”. In the poster, the stylized silhouettes of three cars – Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo – to represent the excellence of Made in Italy and the motoring supply chain. A supply chain that counts in the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley 16,500 companies and beyond 90 thousand employeescon 16 billion in turnover and an export of 7 billion.

Paola Fedriga

Attached is the official poster of the competition