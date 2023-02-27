The company Cenit confirmed over the weekend the activation of the emergency plan, contingency in the Caño Limón – Coveñas Pipeline in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Saravena.

This is the second attack against the Caño Limón – Coveñas system, which has been recorded in the same sector so far in 2023.

With the plan, an event is attended from Saturday on the Banadía – Samoré section of the Caño Limón Coveñas oil pipeline, located in the village of El Consuelo, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Saravena, department of Arauca.

Immediately, there was a sudden drop in pressure caused by unknown third parties to the Cenit infrastructure, the company informed the Saravena Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council about this situation and the actions to be taken.

The Company calls on the community in the area to refrain from approaching the site of the incident, until the evaluation, repair, cleaning and collection tasks are completed.

The companies rejected these illegal actions and call for an end to these crimes against the infrastructure that put the integrity of people at risk, generate serious consequences for the environment and affect the activities of communities and the oil industry.

Source: Ecopetrol – Cenit

