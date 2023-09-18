Home » Frightening earthquake in Japan
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred off the Pacific Ocean coast of Miyagi Prefecture. After the earthquake at 04.33 local time and at a depth of 60 kilometers, no “giant wave” warning was made in the region. It was noted that the earthquake was felt throughout the northeastern provinces, especially in nearby Iwate and Fukushima. “NO ABNORMALITY WAS DETECTED” An anomaly was detected at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant operated by Tohoku Electric Power in Miyagi. […]

