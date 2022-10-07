From 0-6 o’clock on October 7, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which was found by nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection”.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: A person from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, temporarily residing in Sharan Village, Dongzhou Sub-district School, Fuyang District.

At present, the person has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation in a closed-loop and is in stable condition.

Hangzhou City has activated the emergency response mechanism for the first time, and quickly carried out work such as flow traceability, isolation control, nucleic acid testing, etc., and conducted environmental sampling, testing and disinfection of its activity venues within Hangzhou City, and urgently carried out close and sub-close contacts. Check and control.

The trajectories of public places within the scope of Hangzhou are as follows:

October 5: Shaxian Snacks (School Sand Natural Village), Northeast BBQ Hotpot (School Sand Natural Village)

October 6: China Lanzhou Ramen (School Sand Natural Village), Baixing Supermarket (School Sand Natural Village)

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Hangzhou City implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; Observation (if the conditions are not met, centralized isolation medical observation is adopted); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete a nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection” within 3 hours after arriving in Hangzhou, advocating “3 days 3 days” “Nucleic acid test” (complete nucleic acid test once a day within 3 days of arrival), and then voluntarily complete a nucleic acid test every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid test requirements.