From Credito Sportivo 800 thousand euros to the Capistrello Municipality – News

Approximately eight hundred thousand euros of financing from Credito Sportivo for the new sports facilities of the Municipality of Capistrello. This is what the Municipality of Rovetano announced in a note. A mostly indoor multifunctional facility to allow it to be used even in the winter period. There are 460 square meters of pedestrian paths surrounding the sports center for jogging and walking; as well as a basketball court, a five-a-side football pitch, two covered padel courts and two bowling greens.


“This sports center is part of the efforts of the Ciciotti administration – writes the organization – to guarantee our young people a place to meet and practice the most varied sporting activities and to promote an active and healthy lifestyle within the community Not only will it offer the residents of Capistrello a place to play sports and keep fit, but it will also become a place for social gatherings and an opportunity to make new friends through the love of the game and the various sporting disciplines. This project aims to be – concludes the note – an example of how greenery and nature can be integrated with sports facilities to create a pleasant and sustainable environment”.

