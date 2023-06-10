Home » Gabriela Ureña, new Governor of Chimborazo
Gabriela Ureña, new Governor of Chimborazo

The new Governor served months ago as Director of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) Chimborazo.

Months after the end of his two turbulent years and a little more in office, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, made changes at the last minute in several governorates of the country. Through Executive Decree No. 770, the president appointed this Friday, June 9, 2023, Gabriela Ureña as the new representative of the Executive, in Chimborazo. Ureña will replace Iván Vinueza in office, who had been fulfilling these functions since July 2022. A few months ago, the new Governor served as director of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), Chimborazo. In two years of the “Encuentro” government, three characters have paraded for this position in the province: María José Pontón (June 2021- March 2022); Hugo Fernández (March 2022-July 2022); and, Iván Vinueza (July 2022-June 2023). After making this decision official, the former governor of Chimborazo, Iván Vinueza, highlighted his legacy of working in the twinning and union of the province; Also, Vinueza referred to the neglect of the Executive, regarding road issues, despite the efforts made during these 11 months of management.

Six governors of the provinces of Pastaza, Santo Domingo, Imbabura, Tungurahua, Azuay and Sucumbíos were also removed from their posts. Many of them replaced by ex-assembly members of the extinct Banca del Acuerdo Nacional

