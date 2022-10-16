Massimo Gandolfini, leader of the Family Day, the new president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana connects well with your world. Satisfied with the election of him?
“A lot. I have known him personally for many years. In 2019 as minister he came to the Congress of Families in Verona. In addition to faith, we share the principles of a society founded on the defense of life, natural family, educational freedom.
See also The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the anti-epidemic policies in many places during the National Day holiday: the number of tourists on the National Day will increase this year