Home » Goods of the extinct Farc and AUC are handed over to the Victims Fund
News

Goods of the extinct Farc and AUC are handed over to the Victims Fund

by admin
Goods of the extinct Farc and AUC are handed over to the Victims Fund

The Attorney General’s Office handed over to the Victim Reparation Fund 25 assets valued at more than 10,608 million pesos, which would be part of the illicit patrimony obtained by structures of the extinct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and the Farc.

Investigative activities reveal that the properties would have been acquired with money from illegal activities. In this sense, prosecutors from the Transitional Justice Directorate went before different Justice and Peace courts and obtained precautionary measures of embargo, kidnapping and suspension of dispositive power.

Among the affected properties are:

  • Finca ‘La Serrana Barcelona’, located in the rural area of ​​San José (Caldas). The asset, which amounts to 2,316 million pesos in value, would be related to former paramilitary chief Carlos Mario Jiménez Naranjo, alias Macaco.
  • Finca ‘La Alhambra’, located in Alcalá (Valle del Cauca). This land, preliminarily valued at 1,300 million pesos, would be associated with the so-called Western Joint Command of the Farc and, presumably, it was used to practice livestock and plan violent acts to intimidate the civilian population.
  • Farm ‘La Bonita’, in Morelia (Caquetá). The property is made up of six properties that exceed in value 1,214 million pesos. In the investigations it was established that they were at the service of the Southern Front of the Andaquíes of the Central Bolívar Bloc of the AUC, and at the time they were arranged as a center of concentration and coordination of homicides, kidnappings, among other criminal conducts.

This result was possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Asset Pursuit Group of the Transitional Justice Directorate, the CTI, the National Police, and the National Army.

See also  Breda di Piave, crashes his Vespa into a pole: it's very serious

In the last 39 months, the Attorney General’s Office has handed over 1,062 properties valued at more than 845,864 million pesos to the Victim Reparation Fund for its administration.

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy