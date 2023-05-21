Goods of the extinct Farc and AUC are handed over to the Victims Fund

The Attorney General’s Office handed over to the Victim Reparation Fund 25 assets valued at more than 10,608 million pesos, which would be part of the illicit patrimony obtained by structures of the extinct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and the Farc.

Investigative activities reveal that the properties would have been acquired with money from illegal activities. In this sense, prosecutors from the Transitional Justice Directorate went before different Justice and Peace courts and obtained precautionary measures of embargo, kidnapping and suspension of dispositive power.

Among the affected properties are:

Finca ‘La Serrana Barcelona’, located in the rural area of ​​San José (Caldas). The asset, which amounts to 2,316 million pesos in value, would be related to former paramilitary chief Carlos Mario Jiménez Naranjo, alias Macaco.

Finca ‘La Alhambra’, located in Alcalá (Valle del Cauca). This land, preliminarily valued at 1,300 million pesos, would be associated with the so-called Western Joint Command of the Farc and, presumably, it was used to practice livestock and plan violent acts to intimidate the civilian population.

Farm ‘La Bonita’, in Morelia (Caquetá). The property is made up of six properties that exceed in value 1,214 million pesos. In the investigations it was established that they were at the service of the Southern Front of the Andaquíes of the Central Bolívar Bloc of the AUC, and at the time they were arranged as a center of concentration and coordination of homicides, kidnappings, among other criminal conducts.

This result was possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Asset Pursuit Group of the Transitional Justice Directorate, the CTI, the National Police, and the National Army.

In the last 39 months, the Attorney General’s Office has handed over 1,062 properties valued at more than 845,864 million pesos to the Victim Reparation Fund for its administration.