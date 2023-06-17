Home » Government enabled more than 37 thousand homes in 5 years
Government enabled more than 37 thousand homes in 5 years

The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo, highlighted the progress of the housing policy in the country, by inaugurating almost a thousand social housing in the department of Caaguazú. These houses are part of a national plan that seeks to reduce the housing deficit and improve the quality of life of thousands of Paraguayan families. The president expressed his satisfaction for fulfilling this commitment and thanked the local and national authorities for their support that made this achievement possible.


