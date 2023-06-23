Grupo Semana signs memorandum to buy El Heraldo

The Semana Group and El Heraldo de Barranquilla fsigned a memorandum of understanding to buy 100% of the shares of the Barranquilla newspaper.

As published by the media on the Caribbean coast, “lThe transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the signing of a definitive contract and some legal procedures.”

It should be remembered that the Lloreda family sold Gabriel Gilinski the traditional El País de Cali in January of this year, pointing out that thus “the future of the Cali newspaper is assured, which, with 73 years of existenceis one of the deans of the press in Colombia”.

El Heraldo is also one of the most traditional media in Colombia, its headquarters are in Barranquilla and it was founded on October 28, 1933 by the journalist Juan B. Fernández Ortega and the lawyers Alberto Pumarejo and Luis Eduardo Manotas.

