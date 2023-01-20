The guacharaca, the cocli and the night monkey were identified as representative species of the tropical dry forest in Valle del Cauca, according to the finding made by the Department’s Institute for Research and Preservation of Cultural and Natural Heritage during the update of the plans. of environmental management of 293 hectares.

The El Vínculo Regional Natural Park in Buga and the ‘Juan María Céspedes’ Botanical Garden in Tuluá, where the Mateguadua Regional Natural Park is located, are part of the protected areas, whose updating is carried out under the agreement executed with the Corporation Regional Autonomous of Valle del Cauca (CVC).

The director of Inciva, Emily Vélez Ávila, stated that “the Institute updated the environmental management plans of the El Vínculo and Mateguadua regional natural parks, as well as the La Albania Regional Protective Forest Reserve in Yotoco, to evaluate and project management strategies. conservation with the participation of the communities that live near each one of those areas”.

conservation plan

Inventories of the biodiversity present in each of the protected areas were carried out, focused on the identification of birds, flora, amphibians, reptiles and mammals, in order to know the components of these ecosystems of the tropical dry forest in Valle del Cauca and determine strategies for its conservation.

In this way, the guacharaca and the coclí were determined as representative species for conservation in the El Vínculo Regional Natural Park, while for the Mateguadua Regional Natural Park the nocturnal monkey was defined as the representative mammal of the area.

Likewise, the Director of Inciva specified that “15 workshops were held with the community on the concept of protected areas and the policies that govern them, risk management and climate change, biodiversity and ecosystem services, among others.”

In order to implement actions for the preservation and use of the natural and cultural heritage of Valle del Cauca in each locality, management committees were created to strengthen communities in the conservation of their protected areas.

