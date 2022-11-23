Home News Guangdong Adjusts 2023 College Entrance Examination Examination Arrangement Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal
Guangdong Adjusts 2023 College Entrance Examination Examination Arrangement

Guangdong Adjusts 2023 College Entrance Examination Examination Arrangement
Guangdong adjusts the examination arrangements for the 2023 college entrance examination

Time: 2022-11-22 10:17:19
Source: Nanfang Daily Online Edition

On November 21, the Guangdong Provincial Education Examination Institute issued the “Notice on Adjusting the Unified Examination Arrangements for Radio and Television Editing and Directing and Calligraphy for the General College Entrance Examination in Guangdong Province in 2023”. , Adjusted to set up test centers in 21 prefectures and cities to organize the test.

The “Guidelines for Guangdong Province’s 2023 General College Entrance Examination Art and Physical Education Unified Examination Epidemic Prevention Work Guidelines” was also announced at the same time, clarifying that all candidates should return to the city where the Guangdong candidate’s college entrance examination is registered or the test center is located more than 8 days (not included) before the test, and Manage according to localization requirements and regulations. Candidates must start the daily health declaration 8 days (inclusive) before the start of the exam for each subject, that is, declare their personal health status and restricted information on taking the exam through the WeChat official account of the Guangdong Education Examination Institute before 13:00 every day. The health declaration is divided into three situations: staying in other places, being closed in the city, and going to the exam normally. Candidates must fill in the report according to the actual situation of the day. Candidates who fail to complete the health declaration as required may affect their participation in the exam.

Candidates who take part in the provincial unified examination of art, calligraphy and radio and television editing and directing should start daily health declaration on November 25, 2022, and candidates who take part in the provincial unified examination of dance should start daily health declaration on December 20, 2022; Candidates for the provincial unified examination should start daily health declaration on December 27, 2022.

