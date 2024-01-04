Guillermo Velandia takes office as Director of Disaster Risk Management of Casanare – news

A total of 3 people were injured by gunpowder during the end-of-year celebrations and so far in 2024 in the department of Casanare, including a minor.

According to the Intensified Surveillance bulletin of injuries caused by pyrotechnic gunpowder and poisoning by white phosphorus and adulterated liquor, these cases correspond to the municipalities of Paz de Ariporo and Yopal, patients between 31 and 25 years of age, presenting symptoms and consulting on 31 December and January 1, 2024, respectively.

Tatiana Chávez Duque, Secretary of Health of Casanare, indicated that according to the technical report of the Epidemiological Surveillance Group based on the event notification sheet, “the pyrotechnic devices, rockets and flying devices, caused burn injuries to the hand; and, laceration, contusion and burn on the face and trunk, both second degree with extension less than or equal to 5% in the patients. “None of these cases occurred under the influence of alcohol and the location of the event was on a public road, while the injured manipulated the pyrotechnic devices.”

Likewise, as of January 2, a confirmed case of a minor under 8 years of age, from Yopal, who presented injuries to one of her legs after a second degree burn with extension less than or equal to 5%, was notified. after manipulating a rocket. Fact that occurred in a rural area.

“Unfortunately, the department reached 7 cases of burns with gunpowder during the December holidays and the beginning of the month of January, one of them corresponds to a minor,” added the secretary.

Finally, when comparing with the 2022-2023 season, when three cases were reported in the department, there is an increase of 133% in the notification of cases of injuries due to pyrotechnic gunpowder in Casanare.

Source: Casanare Health Secretariat

