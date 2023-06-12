Haikou will hold a recruitment and retention activity on the 14th, with more than 100 companies bringing more than 2,000 positions to solicit talents-News Center-Nanhai.com

The reporter learned from the Municipal Human Resources Development Bureau that in order to implement the employment priority strategy and do a good job in the employment of youth groups such as college graduates, the bureau will hold the 2023 Haikou Recruitment and Talent Retention Activity and “Public Services in the Market” on June 14 There will be more than 100 employers and more than 2,000 positions in the special event for college graduates to recruit talents.

Data map: On June 10, the 2023 Hainan Provincial Recruitment and Talent Retention Activities Comprehensive Session was held at the Haikou Convention and Exhibition Factory.Photographed by Haikou Daily reporter Kang Denglin

The theme of the activity is “Coconut City Talents Gathering in Haikou” and “Working in Coconut City”. It is sponsored by the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, the Municipal Party Committee Talent Development Bureau, and the Municipal Human Resources Development Bureau. The event will be held on the first floor of Haikou Human Resources Market from 9:00 to 12:00 on June 14th. At present, Hainan Minsheng Pipeline Gas Co., Ltd., Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tropical Building Science Research Institute ( Employers such as Hainan) Co., Ltd. participated in the meeting, providing engineering administrators, preparation researchers, BIM application engineers, accountants, teachers and other types of multi-level positions.

The job fair site will set up service areas such as resume printing area, career guidance area, and employment policy publicity area to provide services such as resume optimization, career assessment, and policy interpretation to help job seekers improve their employment success rate. Interested job seekers can go to Jia Hua Road No. 2 to participate in the application. In addition, the event will simultaneously hold an online job fair on the Hainan Caishi Recruitment Network to provide convenient online job hunting channels.

It is understood that since May, Haikou City has launched a series of special recruitment activities for college graduates to stay in Qiong with “public services in the market”. Send jobs, policies, and services to help college graduates get high-quality and full employment.











