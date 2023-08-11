Hebei Initiates Level III Emergency Response to Major Rainstorms: Ensuring Public Safety and Disaster Relief

Hebei Province in China has declared a level III emergency response to major meteorological disasters, specifically rainstorms, as heavy rain is expected from August 11 to 12. The decision was made after consultation and research by the Hebei Provincial Meteorological Disaster Prevention Headquarters. This comes as Hebei is currently in a critical period for flood control, disaster relief, and post-disaster reconstruction. The heavy rainfall is predicted to overlap with the areas that were previously affected by heavy rain, increasing the risk of disasters. Strong convective weather, including short-term strong winds and heavy precipitation, is also expected.

The Hebei Provincial Meteorological Observatory has issued a yellow rainstorm warning signal, stating that heavy rains ranging from 50 to 90 mm are expected in southern Chengde, Tangshan, southern Qinhuangdao, central and eastern Baoding, Xiongan New District, Langfang, eastern Shijiazhuang, Cangzhou, and Hengshui. Certain areas, such as southern Tangshan, eastern Baoding, eastern Shijiazhuang, Cangzhou, and Hengshui, may experience heavier rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 mm. Thunderstorms, strong winds, and other convective weather are also anticipated in some areas.

To prepare for the rainstorm, the Office of the Hebei Provincial Meteorological Disaster Prevention Headquarters has issued a notice requiring all localities and units to take necessary precautions. The notice emphasizes the need to pay close attention to the impact of heavy rain and strong convective weather on flood control, disaster relief, and reconstruction efforts. It specifically urges attention towards areas prone to mountain torrent geological disasters, flood storage and detention areas, and centralized resettlement points. The notice also emphasizes the implementation of emergency response mechanisms and early warning systems to mitigate secondary disasters and ensure the safety of lives, property, and overall societal stability.

With this level III emergency response in place, authorities in Hebei Province are working tirelessly to protect the lives and properties of their residents and minimize the impact of the heavy rain and convective weather.

