Helldivers 2: possible month of release on PS5 and PC unveiled by Tom Henderson

Helldivers 2 could come up PS5 e PC during the month of October 2023according to a promotional document from Sony that arrived in the hands of Tom Henderson and the editorial staff of Insider Gaming.

This document was sent to various content creators, one of whom shared it with Insider Gaming on condition of anonymity, in which they are told that they can “mention that the game will be released in October”. Unfortunately, a precise date of publication has not been indicated.

Clearly we are talking about unofficial information to be taken with a grain of salt pending any confirmations or denials from Sony or the developers of Arrowhead Game Studios.

Helldivers 2, the release date will be revealed during a State of Play?

Timing has it that this indiscretion came a few hours after theUS ESRB rated Helldivers 2 in its database, which often (but not always) happens when a game approaches its debut in stores. Incidentally, according to the US classification body Helldivers 2 is a game suitable only for an adult audience, as it contains rivers of blood and dismemberments.

For the moment we know that Helldivers 2 will bring some healthy democracy to PS5 and PC during 2023. At this point it is not excluded that the release date will be revealed during a new PlayStation eventgiven that between Project Q and the much talked about new PS5 model, the times would seem ripe for a new State of Play.

