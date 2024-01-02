Henan middle school students were tortured and killed, causing clashes between police and citizens. At least 100 people were arrested | Ningling, Henan | Junior high school students | Bullying

The town of Ningling in Henan Province is in turmoil after the sudden and tragic death of a 14-year-old student from Yuhua Middle School. The incident, which occurred on December 24, has sparked widespread protests and civil unrest in the city.

The boy, surnamed Yang, was found dead after falling from a building on campus. However, his family members discovered that the child was covered in injuries, leading them to suspect that he was a victim of long-term school violence.

The family members have accused the school of delaying the release of relevant evidence and surveillance footage and insist that the child jumped to his death by himself. The family also stated that on the evening of the 23rd, students in the deceased’s dormitory were told they could not return, leading them to believe the child was killed that evening.

On December 27, the family and local residents gathered at the school gate to demand an explanation and justice for the deceased. This led to clashes with the school security guards, and a conflict erupted. The local government then dispatched a large number of police officers to drive the people away from the school and set up a cordon around the area.

The protests continued to escalate, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets to demand justice and an explanation for the incident. Fierce clashes ensued, leading to arrests and confrontations with police.

The Ningling County Government issued an announcement stating that the police investigation determined that the boy died after falling from a height and ruled out any criminal case. However, netizens have disputed this claim, stating that it would have been impossible for the child to jump from the sealed windows in the school dormitory.

The protests have resulted in the city being placed under martial law, with reports of hundreds of arrests and the deployment of thousands of military police officers. Authorities have closed the city and blocked roads and local networks to prevent further protests.

The incident has shed light on the issues of school violence and the heavy-handed response by authorities, sparking outrage and demands for justice. The people of Ningling continue to seek answers and are determined to uncover the truth about the tragic death of the middle school student.

