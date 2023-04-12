Some say that “we are what we eat”, but when it comes to high cholesterol and specifically familial hypercholesterolemia, it seems that we are also what we inherit.

Although many factors, such as diet, exercise, and lifestyle, influence cholesterol levels in the body, it is important to consider the genetic component as well.

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a genetic disease that is expressed from birth and is characterized by high levels of low-density cholesterol (LDL), commonly known as “bad cholesterol”, which leads to serious cardiovascular diseases such as coronary affectations. and heart attacks, starting at age 30 for men and age 40 for women.

Since 1998, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized that FH is a global public health problem, taking into account the high social and economic impact of this condition.

To date, this genetic disorder affects approximately 28 million people worldwide, but only between 5% and 10% of those affected are aware of its diagnosis, which makes effective control and treatment of cholesterol levels difficult. in adult life.

For this reason, it is essential to generate an early diagnosis to start an adequate treatment that mitigates cardiovascular events in the medium and long term.

According to Dr. Jaime Rodríguez, president of the Colombian Society of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery, “in Colombia the prevalence of familial hypercholesterolemia is 1 per 300 people, so it is estimated that around 170,000 Colombians have this condition, with a main concentration in the departments of the Eje Cafetero and Tolima, which have one of the highest heart attack rates in the country, which implies the existence of a greater heredity of high cholesterol in these areas.

As a result of this panorama, different initiatives have been developed, such as the formation of the Ibero-American Network of Familial Hypercholesterolemia, which seeks to address the condition, from different perspectives such as:

Early diagnosis and treatment, in order to reduce the risk of serious complications; education and awareness, which encourages the population to develop healthy lifestyle habits; and training for physicians on the importance of early identification of the condition and proper management with treatments.

In this sense, within the framework of the XIII International Symposium of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery, the World Heart Federation (WHF) together with the Colombian Society of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery (SCC), held a space conversation in which the opinions of different actors in the health sector were heard, to discuss the obstacles and solutions regarding the management of the high levels of cholesterol that the country faces, especially in recent years.

“The purpose of generating these spaces for the construction of a roadmap on cholesterol in Colombia is to identify the barriers that are presented so that the information, scientific advances and research that are being carried out reach the population. general. For the local case, we found that the country has a low level of information, so these opportunities for discussion and agreements allow us to find the most appropriate ways to influence the health and good self-care practices of Colombians.” says Dr. Daniel Piñeiro, president of the World Heart Federation.

Although there are still challenges ahead, the collaborative work between scientific societies, academia, health authorities and other organizations constitutes an essential step for the implementation of changes that allow progress in the diagnosis and adequate treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia. , in order to reduce the impact of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

Comments