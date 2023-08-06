Home » Hitmen assassinate indigenous leader in Valle del Cauca
Hitmen assassinate indigenous leader in Valle del Cauca

According to the Ministry, Timana had been threatened in recent days through pamphlets by the Segunda Marquetalia, one of the two FARC dissidents, and by paramilitaries, known in the region as the Black Eagles.

The indigenous people called on the Colombian government and the competent entities to provide the “maximum security and guarantees of protection” to the leaders of the Nasa indigenous people in the southwest of the country, who constantly receive threats.

The indigenous senator for the MAIS Movement Aida Quilcué demanded that Colombian President Gustavo Petro take “urgent and effective measures” to protect the lives of social leaders.

