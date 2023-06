The HiWu cable car company planted 2,000 saplings of larch, beech, fir, spruce and sycamore on replacement areas for the new gondola lift on the Höss. When the supports have been dismantled, the old lift route will also be reforested in summer. The HiWu cable car company has to carry out the renaturation according to official requirements, but in terms of sustainability and environmental compatibility, they want to do more than just fulfill their obligations.